Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel says the government is utilizing all resources to ensure that people have access to all health facilities.

Talking to Country Director of United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS for Pakistan Yuki Takemoto, the Minister said that the federal government is taking serious steps with the support of the provincial governments to control AIDS.

Speaking on the occasion, the UN Coordinator Takemoto pledged his commitment to support Pakistan in efforts to build efficiency and accelerate the attainment of Aids control.