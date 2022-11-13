Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday insisted that he never made the appointment of army chief controversial. Responding to the allegations levelled against him of making the appointment of the army chief controversial, he said. “I say that the army chief should be appointed on merit. I don’t want an army chief, judge, IG or NAB head of my choice. I want the best people on the basis of merit.” In a televised address to the long march protestors in Lala Musa, Imran Khan went on to say that the country’s incumbent rulers wanted to appoint people of their choice to top posts, claiming the Islamabad IG’s appointment by PM Shehbaz was such an example. “Because he (the IG) is corrupt, he will now serve him (the PM), he will do every unlawful task given by him.” “It is beyond anyone’s imagination in a civilised society that the country’s important decisions are taken abroad and by those who have been looting the state’s wealth for the past 30 years.” A day earlier, a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was held in London, where it was decided to appoint the military’s senior-most officer as the next army chief. Khan further added that he doesn’t want to appoint an army chief of his choice, reiterating he wants the decision regarding the army chief’s appointment to be taken on merit. Also, PTI Chairman Imran Khan mocked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over proceedings of his defamation case against a British daily in the UK’s court. “Shehbaz Sharif was mistaken that he would receive a verdict of his choice in London. He would now have to tell the court. He doesn’t know where he’s stuck,” Khan said addressing marchers in the Haqeeqi Azadi march. Imran also raised a question during his address about who was responsible for “placing these thieves” — referring to the current coalition government — over the nation. He said the people were asking this question and history was noting who was responsible for what was happening with the country. “They think by silencing people and what was done with Arshad Sharif … the nation is in shock and asking whether this is the way to run the country?” Imran said it was a decisive moment in the country’s history and invited the people to take part in the PTI’s long march to Islamabad. On proceedings on a defamation suit filed by PM Shehbaz against a British daily, Imran said the premier was mistaken that he could call a judge and direct them to issue orders as per his will. “He is in deep trouble … It will be the biggest challenge for Shehbaz Sharif now that he will have to explain the allegations that he has levelled against the newspaper in the court. And he has levelled some serious allegations,” the PTI chief said.