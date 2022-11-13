Share:

Indonesia has expressed interest to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Pakistan.

In a statement the Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia Pacific and African Affairs Abdul Kadir Jailani, said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is an important project and Indonesia is also reviewing its investment in it and SEZs.

He also identified huge potential of development in economic, trade and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said bilateral trade which currently is four billion dollars will get a boost benefiting from already signed Preferential Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Indonesia.