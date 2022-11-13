Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 88,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 66,000 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1521.67 feet and was 123.67 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 29,300 cusecs while outflow at 38,000 cusecs. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1148.60 feet, which was 98.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 12,800 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 60,400, 40,700, 31,800 and 10,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.