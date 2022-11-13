Share:

LAHORE-Team Nagina/Crescent edged past Team Ghazipur by 7½-6 in the main final of the Members Polo Cup 2022 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.

From Team Nagina/Crescent, Raja Jalal Arslan and Omer Ellahi Shaikh showed their class and emerged as heroes of the day from the winning side as both the stars displayed excellent mallet and pony work with a contribution of four and three goals respectively in their total tally that guided their team to a close 7½-6 triumph, while they also had a half goal handicap advantage.

From Team Ghazipur, which also fought well against the victorious team, Nazar Dean Ali Khan was in sublime form and fired in fabulous five goals while Shah ShamylAlam converted one goal, but they couldn’t finish well, thus lost the title clash by 6-7½. Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Usman Malik officiated the final as field umpires.