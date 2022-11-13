Share:

The Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Butt on Saturday said that the Kenyan police refused to produce one of the four officers of the General Service Unit before Pakistani investigators who were among those who shot at Journalist Arshad Sharif.

In an interview with the U.S. news agency, DG FIA said the three shooters of the Kenyan police were interrogated by the Pakistani investigation team and their statements were not only grossly inconsistent but also illogical, adding that the three shooters repeated the same stance that the Kenyan police have previously stated in the media: that they stopped a vehicle on the bridge but opened fire on it when the vehicle did not stop, and in response, the people in that vehicle also opened fire on them.

"We believe Kenyan police are involved in the targeted killing of Arshad Sharif, and are not giving access to the shooter, and this is also very strange because the statement of this officer is crucial," said Mohsin Butt.

The next step, according to the DG FIA, is to register Arshad Sharif’s murder case with the FIA in Pakistan under Section 4 of the Extradition Act, but this registration will take place only after the federal government issues its orders, adding that Kenyan police are bound by international law to cooperate in the investigation of a crime such as the brutal murder of a journalist.

He further informed us that the investigation by the joint team is still inconclusive and that the team will go to the UAE very soon.