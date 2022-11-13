Share:

LAHORE-Uzbekistan’s Imran Khaitbaev and Moldova’s Lia Belibova claimed the boys and girls singles titles respectively in the ITF Pakistan Juniors Tennis Championships Leg-I that concluded at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad.

In the boys’ singles final, Imran Khaitbaev proved too hot for Russia’s Amir Asylkozhaev and overpowered him by 6-1, 6-2 to win the Leg-I title. In the girls’ singles final, Lia Belibova faced tough resistance from Russia’s Polina Kaibekova before winning the Leg-I title clash by 6-4, 6-4.

A large number of foreign players (boys and girls) from Turkey, Russia, India, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Australia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, USA, Nepal, Malaysia, Moldova and Japan participated in the leg-1 event.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony that was attended by Mr. Humayun Saifullah Khan, former Provincial Minister KP and a large number of participants and tennis lovers.

The PTF chief, while addressing the participants, thanked them for visiting Pakistan. He said the conduct of such events in Pakistan and the participation of foreign players will further promote the soft image of the country besides providing an opportunity for Pakistani players to compete with quality players.

He also showed satisfaction with the overall arrangements, which are in place for the conduct of the event. He thanked the Islamabad Police for providingfoolproof security coverage for this event, and the media for highlighting the event comprehensively.

Meanwhile, the ITF Pakistan J7 World Juniors Tennis Championships Leg-II commenced on Saturday at PTF Tennis Complex Islamabad. The boys singles qualifying round one and two matches were played while the third round of the qualifying matches will start today (Sunday) at 11:00 am.