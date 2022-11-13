Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on saturday said that pTI’s ‘real independence’ march will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the coalition government that came into power under the ‘regime change conspiracy.’ In a statement issued from Chief Minister’s secretariat, Mahmood Khan said that people from Khyber pakhtunkhwa will participate in great numbers to achieve real freedom because “the imported government is serving alien interests and has brought the country’s economy to the brink of collapse.” he claimed that preparations for the march are in full swing and people are committed to get the country rid from the clutches of “corrupt politicians” and their flawed policies that have resulted in unprecedented inflation, rupee depreciation and increasing unemployment. “The life of common citizens has become miserable and the imported government has failed badly in providing relief to the public in these testing times,” he added. The Chief Minister made it clear that the only way out from this crisis is free and fair elections in the country, adding that as long as this “corrupt conglomerate” stays in power, the country’s economy will continue to decline. The Chief Minister accused that the pDM government has failed to deliver and access to basic amenities has become a challenge for the majority of pakistanis. “all pDM parties are united with the sole purpose of serving alien interests and remaining in power to loot the nation’s wealth.” Mahmood Khan claimed that the previous federal government, under the dynamic leadership of pTI chairman Imran Khan, put the sinking economy on track for improvement and took practical steps to restore national prestige and identity at international level. Despite daunting challenges, including the COVID 19 pandemic that hit global economics badly, pakistan’s economy performed well because of the political stature and sincere leadership of Imran Khan. “however, the corrupt politicians resorted to a regime change conspiracy to topple a democratically elected government. Component parties of pDM used COVID-19 and the international recession as an excuse and held multiple protests against inflation during the tenure of PTI led federal government to mislead masses,” the CM said. “It is ironic that these political parties are completely silent now, despite the fact that inflation has increased many folds during last six months; even essential commodities have reached beyond the purchasing capacity of common man,” he remarked. Mahmood Khan said that the clear success of pTI in the recent by-elections across the country has proved that Imran is the only leader that enjoys the trust and confidence of people at large. holding free and fair elections will prove that the public stand by Imran Khan who is the only political figure that represents the federation and is capable of pulling the country out of the prevailing political and economic crisis.