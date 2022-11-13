Share:

Peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa healthcare Commission (KphCC) inspected a total of over 4,700 clinics and sealed around 500 healthcare units, during the last three months. The quarterly report issued by Khyber pakhtunkhwa hCC here on saturday said that during the crackdown against quack doctors, the authority served showcause notices to 161 illegal health centres in Mardan, peshawar, Nowshera, and Kohat. During the same period, 171 new healthcare establishments were registered and temporary licenses were issued to 10 hospitals and 15 clinical laboratories. It was informed that the Khyber pakhtunkhwa hCC also devised an online complaint management system to facilitate people to lodge their complaints about quackery. similarly, several training programs were conducted in which the staff of 15 hospitals was trained on the provision of high-quality healthcare services. The Commission is mandated to protect the people of the province in securing their right to quality healthcare through the eradication of quackery and other malpractices, the report said.