The recent climate-induced flash floods have wreaked havoc across Pakistan. The floods have affected more than 33 million people. The fast spread of deadly infectious diseases in the flood-hit areas besides food shortages and malnourishment amongst kids who are living in the open have compounded the miseries of the affectees.

The flood affected people in interior Sindh are living in miserable conditions. I witnessed the miseries of the flood victims during a humanitarian mission to distribute supplies gathered by friends and family members. Although the flood waters have started to recede, basic infrastructure has been wiped off, making it difficult to reach out to those stuck in the water.

As a nation, it is imperative that we come together and lend a helping hand to the flood affectees. Technology has made donations easy through online and mobile banking platforms and apps such as HBL, UBL, JazzCash and especially Easypaisa. Several charity organizations working on the ground for flood relief efforts are available on these platforms.

The crisis demands generous contributions from all Pakistanis to complement the government’s relief and rehabilitation efforts. We all need to keep donating generously to help our countrymen.

MUHAMMAD ALAMGIR KHAN,

Islamabad.