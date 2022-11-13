Share:

The hurriedly arranged meeting had just started. Except for one who had a cheeky smile on his face, all looked perplexed and stressed out.

First: The joke is gone far enough. Even our Chinese friends have expressed surprise at our inability to dissipate the situation. The diplomatic enclave is filled with rumors.

Second: Government is unable to stop the onslaught. Difficult to fight with your own masses. Its real. Its not the social media chit chat anymore. Its real.

Third: He seems to be invincible. The modern day Six Million Dollar Man. Hit by four bullets but still up and about. Give the man his due. You may disagree with his logic but he is determined to prove a point or two. Come to think of it, he is seventy but look at the kind of energy he exudes. Amazing fellow.

Fourth: Victor Frankenstein is ashamed. Once again, the experiment has backfired. I think the time has come they realised the age of experimentation was over.

Old Man: If he survives the disqualification charade, good luck to him. Never mind the bullets. It didn’t work. Let him complete the circle. ‘Perseverance is the hard work you do after you get tired of doing the hard work you already did.’

Fifth: Why do you have to kill the fly with a hammer? Before hitting hard, Mohammad Ali would exhaust his opponent. If his sit-in lasts for ten months, so what? Even the die-hard supporters will leave him.

Sixth: And what about his comparison with Awami League and Mujeeb? We are still nursing our wounds of 1971. Cannot afford to have such propaganda go on and on.

Fifth: So, are you suggesting he should be arrested? No, Sir. That would go in his favour. Counter-productive. You wouldn’t be able to sustain the public pressure. Haven’t you seen him holding a press conference from the hospital? There would be unending speeches from his jail cell and his colleagues would happily be conveying his messages of ‘true independence’ during the entire period of his incarceration. No, Sir. That’s a non-starter.

Economist: Inflation. No investment. No FDIs. Declining exports. No funds for imports. The Net Future Business Confidence score has worsened by fifty percent since the beginning of 2022. Its now at minus ten. The political uncertainty must stop. Why don’t you hold elections?

Old Man: Thunder and cloud-breaking does not last forever. The movement has lost its initial momentum. He will have to realise the ground realities. Let November pass by. No decisions until the second week of December.

Second: What if he stops at Rawalpindi and overstay?

Old Man: We will cross the bridge when we get there.

Economist: Why let a road become a bridge to begin with? Prevention is better than cure. Negotiate and reach a middle way. You know, sometimes I wonder if any one at the helm of affairs actually wants to put the house in order.

Foreign Office: Notwithstanding the existing chaos, our Missions abroad are being successful in projecting a soft image of the country. Additional FDIs are in the pipeline. FATF has put us back in the white list. President Xi Jinping has reiterated his support. Talks with Russia on export of oil and payment in Yuan are being considered. Washington has promised to revisit the bilateral trajectory by including trade and commerce.

Third: No idea which part of the Planet our Foreign Office is living these days? Soft image of Pakistan? Have a heart, Sir. Its not cricket. We are at the verge of default and you are telling us bedtime stories.

Fifth: I was just wondering. Political uncertainty is visible only on tv screens. Could we possibly shut down the internet for a couple of weeks? Or, block all tv channels? You know, a nation-wide break down? Just for a couple of weeks? People might not turn up at jalsas as there would not be any coverage. Even if they do, the other ninety-nine percent would not know what was going on?

Old Man: Good idea. But no. The majority must be aware what is going on. Let them have the real taste of democracy. They must know that democracy is not for this country. It never was.

Fourth: Then why don’t you take charge? You have done it before. Heavens did not fall. How would people react? Well, that’s a democratic thought. Is anyone bothered about what people think or desire? In the unending power-game, grabbing power has been the real objective. Money is no longer the consideration. They have lots and lots of money. Enough for their next ten generations.

First: Could we stop this discussion and come to the point? We need to give our feedback. They are waiting. Should we start from Agenda item number one?

Old Man: I think the minutes of the meeting have already been finalised. Let’s circulate the sheet for signatures.

First: Minutes approved already? We haven’t even started.

(Complete silence ensued. Meanwhile, the sheet for signatures is circulated. All signed)

Economist: This is what they call a fruitful meeting. Most productive. Unanimity.

Old Man: Any other matter?

Foreign Office: Sir, our Posting Plan?

Second: Sir, my promotion?

Head Table: All chips in place. No worries. Okay, gentleman. Meeting is over. Let’s have some refreshments. I am starving.