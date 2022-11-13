Share:

As the excitement surges up for the T20 World Cup final, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Imran Khan have shared messages for the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the clash.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz wrote: Team Pakistan, you have beaten all odds to reach the World Cup Final. I know you have the passion, motivation and determination to win. Believe in yourself & play your best game. The entire nation stands behind you.”

Former 1992 world cup winner and prime minister Imran Khan also took to his official Twitter account to wish the national squad all the best.

“My msg to Pakistan cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don’t get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents”.

“That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success,” Imran Khan tweeted.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup final at an overcast Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Rain was widely forecast but had yet to arrive with a minimum of 10 overs per side needed to constitute a game, compared to five during the group stages.

Pakistan are also searching for a second T20 title after winning the tournament in 2009 and, like England, named an unchanged side.