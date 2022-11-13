Share:

Mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country, while rain-wind with thunderstorm and snow over the hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-Balochistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening and night during the next twelve hours.

However, dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Murree seven, Quetta ten, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar eleven, Gilgit zero and Muzaffarabad nine degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind thunderstorm in evening and night is expected in Srinagar and Leh, partly cloudy in Jammu while cloudy weather with chances of rain thunderstorm in likely to prevail in Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar two degree centigrade, Jammu ten, Leh minus seven, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula three and Anantnag four degree centigrade.