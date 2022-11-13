Share:

I think I’ve never stopped feeling like a kid.

–Stan Lee

Stan Lee was an American comic book writer who was hired as an editorial assistant at Timely Comics after graduating high school. In 1942, he was promoted to the position of editor and by that time, he had begun writing comic-book scripts. By 1961, he created The Fantastic Four with artist Jack Kirby which was a story about four astronauts who gain superpowers after a cosmic incident. A year later, Spider-Man was created, and then the Incredible Hunk. Later on, he created the X-Men who became extremely popular amongst the youth. A distinctive feature of his comics was the combination of superpowers with human insecurities and emotions. Marvel, his prime organisation, started to gain popularity soon after these comic books were created and became one of the leaders of the industry.