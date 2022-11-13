Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Pakistan this evening, Geo News reported Sunday. His flight is scheduled to take off at 6pm for Pakistan.

Shehbaz flew to London after completing his two-day visit to Egypt where he attended the COP27 meeting. He previously planned to leave for Pakistan on Friday. However, he delayed the trip back home, and his family sources cited physical exhaustion as the reason for his decision.

His family advised him not to travel as he developed a fever before leaving for the airport on Saturday, sources said. Accordingly, he extended his stay for a second time.

PM Shehbaz held several meetings with the PMLN supremo and his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif during his stay in London. The meetings were mostly focused on the country’s politics and the appointment of a new army chief.