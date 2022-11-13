Share:

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would appoint the next Army Chief on merit.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the procedure for the appointment of army chief would be done in line with the Constitution.

He said the Prime Minister after his return from London would consult with the Ministry of Defence and discuss with the cabinet members while finalizing the name of the next Army Chief.

He said that Imran Khan is spreading speculations and politicizing the key appointment for political gains.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI Chief has leveled allegations without any evidence against the institution.