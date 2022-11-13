Share:

LAHORE - President Arif Alvi said Saturday that the Constitution of Pakistan did not allow consultation for the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). “But there will be no harm in it if the consultation is done for the appointment,” the president said while talking to a group of reporters at Governor House here. President Alvi, who is also very close to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan and belongs to the PTI, also said that in order to improve the state of affairs dialogue is underway with the institutions that matter. He said that he was trying to improve the situation between the military establishment and the PTI chairman. He went on to say that the institutions are being used for political motives. Alvi also said that it would be better if the early elections are held in the country. “(If we) go to elections amicably then what is wrong in it,” he asked. “Institutions are very important for the democracy. Pakistan does not want to damage relations particularly with the big economies.” Arif Alvi also said that although his constitutional role does not allow him to mediate between political parties particularly on the matter of army chief’s appointment, he is trying to reduce tensions to save democracy. “I am just trying to reduce tensions and bring all political parties to negotiating table to save democracy from derailing and improve situation,” the president said. President Alvi said that he was playing his role as supreme commander of the Armed Forces to bring down the political temperature in the country. “I don’t take dictations from Imran Khan. I am on friendly terms with him. We share same opinion but I don’t seek his counsel,” the president added. President Alvi said negotiations are underway to reduce the friction and improve situation but matters “are being kept under wraps to so that things progress amicably”. “I am playing a role of mediator as supreme commander of the armed forces but I am not a broker.” Speaking about security measures being taken in the federal capital ahead of PTI’s long march to Islamabad, the president said, “Containers were used for trade across the world but in Pakistan they have been given a new use”. President Alvi said all political parties had demanded early elections at some point in time and added that even Supreme Court had discussed the possibility of early polls to end the political deadlock. Responding to a question about establishment’s role in politics, the president said he cannot rewrite history but can only try to make things better. President Alvi’s remarks came the same day his party chief criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other party leaders for holding a meeting in London to decide the Pakistan Army’s next chief as he addressed participants of the party’s Haqeeqi Azadi March in Lala Musa. “The important decisions of the country are taken abroad and by those who have looted Pakistan for the last 30 years,” Imran Khan said in reference to Shehbaz purportedly discussing the key appointment and other issues of national importance with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif during his unscheduled London visit. The PTI chairman also reiterated that the army chief should be appointed on merit and dismissed allegations that he was making the important appointment controversial. “I never made it controversial”. The PTI long march resumed on Thursday, a week after the assassination attempt on Imran Khan that had earlier brought the march to a halt. The march was split in two processions. The first continued from Wazirabad, the site of the attack on Imran, and was led by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The second rally departed from Toba Tek Singh a day later, led by Asad Umar. ‘Mutually agreed date for general elections’ According to a press release issued by the President Secretariat Press Wing, President Dr Arif Alvi also said that all stakeholders might sit together and decide upon a mutually agreed date for the next general elections which should be held in a free, fair and transparent manner. He hoped that it would help reduce the political temperature in the country. The president said that the stakeholders should also consider discussing the use of technology to bring efficiency, transparency and fairness in elections. He said that he would continue his efforts toward reducing the political polarisation, adding that his efforts had made some impact towards reducing the distance from extreme positions to some extent. The president informed that in his personal capacity, he had been and still trying to bring stakeholders together on one table and resolve their differences by democratic means of discussion, consultation and deliberation and to find mutually agreed upon solutions on major issues and matters to reduce the political polarisation in the greater national interest. He said that efforts had been made and would continue to be made within the framework of the Constitution and laws of the land for bringing political stability in the country. The president said that the country required strong and effective institutions and every endeavour should be made for strengthening them and enabling them to perform their respective functions in accordance with the Constitution. He said that the government and institutions should focus on a greater vision and mission and should avoid getting embroiled into petty matters and issues of narrow scope. The president said that there was a need to focus our time, energies and efforts to embrace new and emerging technologies, developing out of the box solutions to resolve issues and challenges and to develop capability to avail each and every opportunity to take the country forward on the path of progress and development. He further said that issues like inflation, economy, improving service delivery and reducing political polarization were pressing issues which, in his opinion, needed to be addressed on priority. He said that media was an integral part of the democratic dispensation and it should perform its functions freely without any intimidation or harassment under the relevant provisions of the Constitution and laws. The president said that fake news was like a “Gheebat”, similarly any statement presented out of reference and context also sometimes led to serious consequences. He said that they should train themselves to verify news and should not become an instrument for promoting fake and unverified news. Replying to a question, he said that they should focus on imparting quality education and market-based research and development and bringing 25 million out of school children to schools by applying out of the box solutions. He further stressed that they should also focus their energies for the prevention of diseases through promoting healthy life style, creating awareness about early diagnosis, controlling malnutrition and stunting and providing balanced diet to the vulnerable population. The president underlined the need to educate the people to provide them the skills, knowledge and information to counter global warming and mitigate its harmful impacts and putting in place low-cost solutions to reduce the impact of natural calamities. ‘TAX-TO-GDP RATIO’ President Dr Arif Alvi also said Pakistan must enhance its tax collection and the tax-to-GDP ratio to overcome its perennial financial woes. He was addressing an awareness seminar about the role of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in Lahore, on Saturday. The President urged the need to facilitate tax-payers by dispensing speedy and cost-effective justice to aggrieved taxpayers against the maladministration of tax officials. He said adopting of people-friendly attitude and opendoor policy by tax officials would encourage more people to voluntarily become part of the tax-net. He advised business community to voluntarily comply with the tax regime. The President said latest IT tools should be adopted to enhance the registration and resolution of tax payers’ complaints. ‘GENERAL ELECTION WILL BE HELD ON TIME’ Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and senior leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao said Saturday that the coalition government will complete its constitutional tenure and general election will be held on time. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Tangi district Charsadda on Saturday. Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) through long march was paving way for anarchy and lawlessness in the country. The government can’t be changed through long march and one should have to adopt constitutional way for the purpose, he clarified. He said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan wants to make the appointment of new army chief controversial. He demanded the government to introduce its line of action to combat the propaganda of Imran Khan. The QWP chief said that the country was not in position to partake in anarchy and politics of protests as the masses were already suffering due to inflation and unemployment. He said that former PTI government devastated the economy of country and we are currently bearing what it had sown in four years. He said that without political stability, economic stability in the country was not possible. ‘PM to appoint next army chief on merit’ Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would appoint the next army chief on merit. Talking to a private news channel, he said the procedure for the appointment of army chief would be done in line with the Constitution. “The PM after his return from London would consult with the Ministry of Defence, and would also discuss with the cabinet members while finalizing the name of the next army chief,” he said. “Imran Khan is spreading speculations and politicising the key appointment for political gains,” Ahsan Iqbal said, adding he [Imran] had levelled allegations without any evidence against the institution.