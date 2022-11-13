Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed upon all stake holders to sit together and decide upon a mutually agreed date for the next general elections in order to reduce the political temperature in the country.

Talking to a delegation of leading media persons in Lahore, the President said the stakeholders should discuss the use of technology to bring efficiency, transparency and fairness in elections so that the elections would take place in free, fair and transparent manner.

The President said that the country requires strong and effective institutions and every endeavour should be made for strengthening them and enabling them to perform their respective functions in accordance with the constitution.

Dr Arif Alvi said that issues like inflation, economy, improving service delivery and reducing political polarization are critical, which are needed to be addressed on priority.

He said media is an integral part of the democratic system which should perform freely under the constitution.

The President underlined the need to educate the people to provide them the skills, knowledge and information to counter global warming.