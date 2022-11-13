Share:

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation is pursuing a concrete plan to boost religious tourism to generate revenue and promote tolerance in the country.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Managing Director, PTDC Rana Aftab said PTDC is working to promote religious tourism for not only revenue generation but also to promote religious harmony and tolerance among the people.

He said besides religious tourism, PTDC is working to promote adventure tourism and cultural tourism.

He said our domestic tourism market is already strong and, as over six million domestic tourists visit different tourist destinations every year generating billions of rupees.