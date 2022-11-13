Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs and National Heritage Culture Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday said the “PTI chief is following foreign agenda and his real face would be unveiled soon among people”. He said this during his visits to Totalai Buner and Mardan. He said that during the nine years government of PTI in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, the province total debt surged from Rs.30 billion to Rs.1,000 billion. He said that on one hand the provincial government failed to pay salaries to its public employees while on the other hand “thousands of social influencers were recruited by them”. He said that “Imran Khan has fooled the youth and always used hollow slogans for his personal interest.” He alleged the PTI Chief for defaming Pakistan and its institutions. Amir Muqam said the “PTI has destroyed the whole country.”