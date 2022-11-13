Share:

ISLAMABAD - “Robotics and STEAM Weekend Camp” will kick off at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) from November 13 (Sunday) to provide skill-based fun learning opportunities for the students aged 8-14. The camp to be arranged by ‘LearnOBots’ will serve as an insightful activity for the kids who intend to gain scientific knowledge and discover innovations. The camp will be held on every Sunday where the students will be given an opportunity to explore the domains of Science and Technology and discover their passion.