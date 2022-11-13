Share:

ISLAMABAD - The scheduled visit of Saudi Crown Prince Moh a m m a d Bin Salman to Pakistan was postponed due to some international commitments of the Crown Prince. Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the development stating that the new date of his visit would be announced soon. “An official statement on the postponement of the visit will also be issued by the Foreign Office”, she said but did not give any reason for the postponement of the visit. However, she said both the countries are working closely to work out new dates of the visit. The visit of the crown prince was scheduled for 21st of this month and formal announcement was expected this week by both the governments. Diplomatic sources said the reason for postponing the visit to Pakistan was due Crown Prince’s participation in the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The visit by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was first confirmed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Sharm El Sheikh after meeting the Crown Prince on the sidelines of the COP-27. The PM had stated that the crown prince would be visiting Pakistan in November and would bring huge investment including an expected announcement for a $10 billion investment for establishing an oil refinery in Pakistan. The Saudi Crown Prince last time visited Pakistan in February 2019 during the tenure of former prime minister Imran Khan and was accorded a red-carpet welcome upon arrival in Islamabad.