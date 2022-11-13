Share:

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan had been postponed due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ongoing long march towards Islamabad.

Taking to Twitter, Asif said: “Imran Khan had canceled the visit of Chinese president 7 years ago during his first sit-in and now the visit of the Saudi crown prince has been postponed due to the announcement of Nov 21 sit-in.”

“This person is working on an agenda against the country,” he tweeted.

عمران خان نے پہلے دھرنے پہ7 سال قبل چینی صدر کا دورہ کینسل کروایا تھااب21 نومبر والے دھرنے کے اعلان سےسعودی عرب کے ولیعہد اور وزیراعظم کا دورہ ملتوی.IK سواۓ اپنے مفادات کے علاوہ کوئ سوچ نہیں رکھتا.ملک و قوم کے مفادات کے کوئی معنی نہیں.یہ شخص ملک کیخلاف ایجنڈا پہ کام کر رہا ھے — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 12, 2022

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman’s much-anticipated visit to Pakistan postponed, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Saturday.

According to sources, the MBS’s visit to Pakistan and other regions of South Asia was postponed. The Crown Prince would only visit the Indonesian city of Bali for the G20 summit.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to give the final touches to arrangements for Muhammad Bin Salman’s (MBS) visit to Pakistan. But all those efforts seem to be in vain.

According to diplomatic sources, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman was scheduled to visit Pakistan on November 21. The Saudi PM was expected to announce an additional bailout package of $4.2 billion for Pakistan.