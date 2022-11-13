Share:

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab, on the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, has finalized all preparations to show Pakistan-England T20 World Cup final on the country’s biggest screen at the world’s biggest National Hockey Stadium today (Sunday). Tariq Qureshi said former captain Inzmam-ul Haq and various sports and showbiz stars will also witness the T20 World Cup final being played at Melbourne, Australia. “Crazy cricket fans will be provided with the best facilities at the National Hockey Stadium during the live telecasting of the T20 World Cup final match.” He said that there will be no entry fee for cricket enthusiasts to watch exciting finale at National Hockey Stadium. Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa also inspected all the arrangements for showing the finale at the venue. “We are making arrangements to accommodate around 30,000 passionate cricket spectators at the grand venue,” he added.