ISLAMABAD - Leader of the opposition in the upper house of the parliament Dr Shahzad Waseem on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has already rejected the special committee of the Senate, formed to probe the alleged leaked video of Senator Azam Khan Swati. He also rejected the statement of the committee convener Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri that PTI lawmaker Swati was not cooperating with the Senate panel, probing a controversial video allegedly featuring the lawmaker’s wife and him. “This is because the PTI only wanted justice from the apex court in this specific case,” said the opposition leader. PTI Senator Waseem clarified that Swati had written to all the senators earlier, stating that he categorically rejected any committee and would seek justice from the Supreme Court only. The opposition leader further said that a joint parliamentary party meeting of the PTI and opposition coalition parties in its November 7 meeting also rejected the special committee through a joint resolution. He said that the meeting, which was attended by Senator Swati as well, also decided that they would not be a part of any of its proceedings. Senator Waseem went on to say that after the clear position taken by the lawmaker and the PTI and its allied parties, the statement of the committee convener pertaining to non-participation of Swati in the meeting was contrary to the facts and inappropriate. Earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Haideri, who is convener of the special committee, had said that Swati was not cooperating with the committee. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani had formed a special committee comprising of all parliamentary leaders of parties in the Senate to probe the matter after November 5 presser of Senator Swati. He had burst into tears before the media saying that his wife had received an obscene video featuring him and her