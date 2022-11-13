Share:

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has urged the international community to take practical steps to save the world from negative impacts of the climate change.

Addressing the Inter-Parliamentary Union at COP-27 in Egypt on Sunday, she emphasized the need for collective responsibility to face the challenge of global warming, unprecedented rains, floods and other natural calamities.

The Minister said people are hoping that the international community will be able to save them and give them predictability, their livelihood, as well as their future. She said it is fundamental right of the people to live, breathe, till their soil and work in cities that are not burning them up.

Sherry Rehman said 33 million people have suffered in Pakistan from the recent and devastating floods in country's history due to climate change. She said the world must think that the catastrophe happened in Pakistan may adversely hit other parts of the world if necessary timely steps are not taken.