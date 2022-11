Share:

Sialkot airport has been closed for international flights.

As per the notification, the Sialkot airport will remain closed from December 5 to December 20 owing to repair work on runway.

As a result of the repair work, all domestic and international flights at the airport from starting from December 5 to 20, will be rescheduled.

However, the Lahore and Islamabad airports could be used as alternative airports.