A very argumentative area of law was mostly discussed in early centuries by famous legal philosophers. L.D Hart, a legal philosopher argued over the fact that the law should distinguish between a sin and a crime.

Whereas many points came to light where a crime was considered to be unlawful conduct and sin to be related to religion. That’s where everything came to a conclusion, As argued by Hart, a sin is considered to be an act done privately and not publicly where there are no witnesses to the crime except for the person and his God, and on the other hand crime is something committed publicly which is against the law of a society. Hart also concluded the point that sin should not be revealed to the open public as it is the persons personal matter and should not concern the public and in any case where it is revealed, than that will be considered as crime, this is the extent of privacy rights.

Another aspect to this argument was explained by a very famous legal philosophers John Austin where he explained the concept of divine law, he argued that how divine law is the most supreme but it is not related to any other part of law, it is completely different from other positivist law. John Austin defined this as natural law which on its own means alot regarding the law of God, this is where the law is not amended or created as for the other law, he used a statement that it is the law made by superior men for inferior men.

