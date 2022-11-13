Share:

KARACHI- Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the health gala organised on the occasion of World Diabetes Day by Al-Mustafa Welfare Society, where blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol of patients were checked. Addressing the ceremony, the Sindh governor said that this is a wonderful programme in connection with the World Diabetes Day. Undoubtedly, Al-Mustafa Society is rendering significant services in the fields of education and health, he observed. He further said that social organisations are the extended arms of government, and he would fully support such social organisations. “I will also make efforts to solve the problems of these organisations on priority basis,” he promised. The governor said that the powers are not important but the real importance is the intention. “I am trying to serve the country and the nation with sincere intentions,” he said and added that in this regard, he was meeting with different schools of thoughts, political and religious leaders. The Sindh governor said that he wanted to establish consensus and unity among all, and was working on the mission of connecting everyone.