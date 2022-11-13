Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh police have decided to upgrade Madadgar 15 force amid the brutal lynching of two workers in Machar Colony Karachi.

As per details, the Sindh cabinet and police have made a fact-finding committee in the aftermath of the brutal lynching of two workers in Machar Colony Karachi. The committee has proposed recommendations to upgrade the Madadgar 15 force. The force will be trained to perform duties as an anti-riots force in the province. Furthermore, the Madadgar force will be equipped with modern teargas guns and other necessary ammunition. The Sindh police claimed that the Madadgar force reached the Machar Colony lynching spot within 15 minutes after the complaint. Upgradation of the force will help in curbing crime more efficiently.