Share:

LAHORE - Under the collaboration agreement between Institute of Public Health (IPH) and Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), the one month training course of second batch of Health Managers, Health Professionals, Lab. technologists of public and private sectors hospitals, clinics about Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) has been ended in the institute. Dean IPH Professor Dr Zarfashan Tahir, Chief Executive PHC Dr Saqib Aziz, Director Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Salarya, faculty members participated in the concluding ceremony. Certificates were distributed among the course participants. Addressing the closing ceremony, Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that the performance of the hospitals would surely improve as a result of the full implementation of the minimum service delivery standards formulated by the Punjab Healthcare Commission, to improve the quality of healthcare and diagnosis in hospitals, private clinics and laboratories. There will be an increase in the cleanliness and hygiene situation and the quick recovery of the patients will be possible due to the infectionfree environment, which will also reduce the Bed Occupancy Rate resulting in lowering the patient load on the hospitals. Dr Zarfashan appreciated the efforts of Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure quality healthcare in hospitals. Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony, Chief Executive Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz and Director Clinical Governance Dr. Mushtaq Salarya said that the commission has taken strict steps to improve the medical sector and ensure quality medical and diagnostic facilities in hospitals and laboratories for the public.