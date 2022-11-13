Share:

LAHORE - The urs celebrations of Hazrat Syed Muhammad Baba Moj Darya Bokhari and Hazrat Syed Abdul Razaq popularly known as Hazrat Baba Shah Chirag started here on Saturday. Director Administration Auqaf Punjab Muhammad Akbar inaugurated the urs celebrations while performing traditional Chadars on the graves of the saints. The auqaf officials and a large number of devotees were present on the occasion. They also offered special Dua for progress, development and stability of the country. The auqaf department had allocated special grant of Rs 96,000 for free food and other arrangements. Spiritual Mahafil will continue during urs days which will conclude on Monday. The auqaf department and police had made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors.