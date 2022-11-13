Share:

WASHINGTON - The United States called upon Narendra Modi-led Indian government to restore local elections and political rights in all the regions across the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In an interview with BBC, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu on Saturday said: “I want to clarify that there has been no change in the American policy on Kashmir.” He added that the US has discussed human rights violations in India, especially in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at a high level with New Delhi. The assistant secretary said the solution to the Kashmir issue was possible only through direct negotiations between India and Pakistan. He further stated that it should be ensured that the media could continue to do its job in Kashmir. “All this is necessary for peace and it is hoped that peace can