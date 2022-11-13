Share:

A very serious topic yet ignored by people is the issue pertaining to the rights of children. It is seen in recent times how children’s rights are violated freely around the globe. It is mostly recorded in third world developing countries such as India, Pakistan and Africa.

We often look at developing countries when we talk about children and their rights as in America, Canada and England where rights are practised much more likely. There is when problems arise; we look at the countries where there is a minor violation such as no right to freedom and such but the major problem is in third world countries where right to education and slavery is exceeding the risk of children being tortured. Firstly we can discuss that right to education is must but that is when other rights are no problem to the society. In our society we see child labour’s working at the age of 7,8 and 10, this is the age where they require major care, but are neglected the most. In such situations right to education doesn’t become a talk of the table.

Iqbal Masi a famous child rights activist ran away from slavery and has laid an example how people treat children in developing countries and how when someone raises a voice for them is killed. He was killed at the young age of 12 in Karachi, because of him hundreds of thousands children were saved from brutal torture and abuse. “Children cannot speak for themselves so it is time we speak for them.”

SHAFIN WADOOD,

Islamabad.