Share:

Nowadays, the most important thing to showcase our calibre as a nation is indexified by the country’s economic growth. Due to some unavoidable circumstances, Pakistan has confronted the Greylist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), but our national departments and institutions have done a great job of getting relief for the nation by satisfying the international economic watchdog. This four-year journey was not simple nor easy but a clear consternation period. Pakistan has borne the brunt of the circumstances in the shape of an ever-increasing inflation rate, sanctions on foreign debt, a tough-to-get relief and funds from the IMF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Union.

Escaping FATF’s Black-list and the huge work to safely come out of the Grey-list will be proved as the coax for Pakistan to move forward to stabilise its economy.

The new position of Pakistan on the FATF forum has exacerbated its fight against inflation, political failure, and, infrastructure-related problems. Because our national departments have proved their winsome prudent for the matter. Now we can enjoy our new economic flight at the moment, debts with soft conditions and get the best reputation at international economic forums like IMF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Union. As a nation, we are responsible to drive the economy on stabilising and well-defined winsome progress.

MUHAMMAD AZWAR,

Rajanpur.