12,000 people land in hospitals due to smog in one month

LAHORE - At least 12,000 people fell sick due to toxic smog and reached emergencies of various hospitals here, during the last one month. The smog has become a real threat to citizens in the provincial metropolis, though after recent rain, the intensity of smog has lessened. However the situation is still harsh as Lahore is again facing the issue of smog lately. According to the Punjab Health Department (PHD) sources, more than 3,347 patients were admitted to General Hospital, 2,487 to Jinnah Hospital, 2,876 to Mayo Hospital, 5,187 to Services Hospital and 1,859 to Sir Gangaram Hospital emergencies.