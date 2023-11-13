Monday, November 13, 2023
12,000 people land in hospitals due to smog in one month

Staff Reporter
November 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   At least 12,000 people fell sick due to toxic smog and reached emergencies of vari­ous hospitals here, during the last one month. The smog has become a real threat to citizens in the provincial me­tropolis, though after recent rain, the intensity of smog has lessened. However the situation is still harsh as La­hore is again facing the issue of smog lately. According to the Punjab Health Depart­ment (PHD) sources, more than 3,347 patients were admitted to General Hospi­tal, 2,487 to Jinnah Hospi­tal, 2,876 to Mayo Hospital, 5,187 to Services Hospital and 1,859 to Sir Gangaram Hospital emergencies.

