146 encroachments removed, 95 notice issued, 290 street lights restored in City

LAHORE - Field operations by the Metropolitan Corporation are ongoing under the direction of DC Lahore/Administrator Metropolitan Corporation, Rafia Haider. In the supervision of Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed, the Regulation Wing has removed 146 encroachments in the city. As part of the operation against violations, 95 notices were issued, along with 252 banners and streamers removed, and action taken against 5 illegal meat points. Services Wing carried out maintenance and restoration work on 290 street lights. The Planning Wing issued notices to stop work on 3 illegal constructions. Additionally, for combating smog, choking operations were conducted on 44 roads. In total, water supply was carried out at 109 kilometres and 43 points. Administrator MCL stated that this operation is launched based on the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab regarding anti-violation efforts. Citizen cooperation will be essential for the success of the anti-violation operation.