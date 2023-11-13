146 encroachments removed, 95 notice issued, 290 street lights restored in City

LAHORE - Field operations by the Metropoli­tan Corporation are ongoing under the direction of DC Lahore/Admin­istrator Metropolitan Corporation, Rafia Haider. In the supervision of Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed, the Regulation Wing has removed 146 encroachments in the city. As part of the operation against violations, 95 notices were issued, along with 252 banners and streamers re­moved, and action taken against 5 illegal meat points. Services Wing carried out maintenance and res­toration work on 290 street lights. The Planning Wing issued notices to stop work on 3 illegal construc­tions. Additionally, for combating smog, choking operations were conducted on 44 roads. In total, water supply was carried out at 109 kilometres and 43 points. Administrator MCL stated that this operation is launched based on the special instruc­tions of the Chief Minister of Punjab regarding anti-violation efforts. Citizen cooperation will be essential for the success of the anti-violation operation.