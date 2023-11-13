Monday, November 13, 2023
5 held involved in firing, vandalising govt hospital

November 13, 2023
RAWALPINDI  -  Police have arrested five accused who were involved in various incidents of open indiscriminate firing and vandalizing in the gov­ernment hospital here on Sunday.

According to police spokes­man, Kalar Syedan police con­ducted raid and held two accused namely Saqib and Bilal who were involved in open indiscriminate firing and injured Noman seri­ously while many people were in­jured with sticks. The police have registered case against them un­der the provisions of terrorism, attempted murder, interference in government affairs. 

However, the other accused fled away from scene after com­mitting crime. SP Saddar Muham­mad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said that the arrested ac­cused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished. The other accomplices of accused will also be arrested, he added.

Meanwhile, the police in Taxila and Airport arrested three ac­cused on Sunday for displaying fireworks, aerial firing, and use of firecrackers at a marriage party.

According to a police spokes­man, Taxila police arrested Mu­hammad Yusuf and Shiraz for setting off firecrackers at the wedding ceremony. Airport po­lice also carried out a raid and ar­rested Hassan Hayyat for violat­ing marriage laws and recovered firecrackers from his custody. SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan commended the police teams for their swift action and said that those who put the lives of citizens in danger by using fireworks and aerial firing will not be spared.

