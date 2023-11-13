5 held involved in firing, vandalising govt hospital

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested five accused who were involved in various incidents of open indiscriminate firing and vandalizing in the government hospital here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police conducted raid and held two accused namely Saqib and Bilal who were involved in open indiscriminate firing and injured Noman seriously while many people were injured with sticks. The police have registered case against them under the provisions of terrorism, attempted murder, interference in government affairs.
However, the other accused fled away from scene after committing crime. SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of police team and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished. The other accomplices of accused will also be arrested, he added.
Meanwhile, the police in Taxila and Airport arrested three accused on Sunday for displaying fireworks, aerial firing, and use of firecrackers at a marriage party.
According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested Muhammad Yusuf and Shiraz for setting off firecrackers at the wedding ceremony. Airport police also carried out a raid and arrested Hassan Hayyat for violating marriage laws and recovered firecrackers from his custody. SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan commended the police teams for their swift action and said that those who put the lives of citizens in danger by using fireworks and aerial firing will not be spared.