5 killed, 8 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD - Five people were killed while eight others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station here on Sunday. Rescue-1122 spokesman Zahid Latif said the accident took place on Khurarianwala-Sheikhupura road near Dramanwala Morh where a rashly driven coach collided with a tractor trolley. As a result of which, five people including a bus driver and four car-riders died on the spot while eight others suffered multiple injuries. The dead were identified as bus driver Abdul Qayyum (57) resident of Chak No.267-GB Toba, car driver M. Waleed (25) resident of Farooq Ganj Misri Shah Lahore, Manzoor Khalil (45), Raza Khalil (26) resident of Misri Shah Lahore and Mateen Saleem (18) resident of Misri Shah Lahore. The injured are: Sakina Younus (55) resident of Nankana Sahib, Zain Aslam (25), resident of Faisalabad, Khurram Shafiq (60) resident of Faisalabad and Khursheed Bibi (70) resident of Nankana Sahib.