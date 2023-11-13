Monday, November 13, 2023
5 killed, 8 injured in road accident

Staff Reporter
November 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Five people were killed while eight others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station here on Sunday. Rescue-1122 spokesman Za­hid Latif said the accident took place on Khurarianwala-Sheikhupura road near Dra­manwala Morh where a rash­ly driven coach collided with a tractor trolley. As a result of which, five people including a bus driver and four car-riders died on the spot while eight others suffered multiple in­juries. The dead were identi­fied as bus driver Abdul Qa­yyum (57) resident of Chak No.267-GB Toba, car driver M. Waleed (25) resident of Farooq Ganj Misri Shah La­hore, Manzoor Khalil (45), Raza Khalil (26) resident of Misri Shah Lahore and Ma­teen Saleem (18) resident of Misri Shah Lahore. The in­jured are: Sakina Younus (55) resident of Nankana Sahib, Zain Aslam (25), resident of Faisalabad, Khurram Shafiq (60) resident of Faisalabad and Khursheed Bibi (70) res­ident of Nankana Sahib.

Staff Reporter

