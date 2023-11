LAHORE - The Higher Education Department (HED) has transferred 643 male and female assistant pro­fessor and lecturers. Accord­ing to the HED sources 103 male and 50 female assistant professors have been trans­ferred. Also, 257 male and 230 female lecturers have been transferred to their choice-sta­tions. Similarly, various male and female librarians were transferred on wedlock and mutual exchange grounds.