82 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 82 power pilferers in a day dur­ing an ongoing operation across the region on Sun­day. The task force teams have raided various plac­es and registered cases against 64 power pilferers while 19 power pilferers were arrested on the spot while stealing electricity. Over Rs 5.9 million fine was imposed on power pilferers and recovered Rs 1.6 million from the defaulters.

MILLAT EXPRESS NARROWLY ESCAPES MAJOR ACCIDENT

The Lala Musa bound Millat Express narrowly escaped a major accident after it smashed into a tractor which was passing at Qutubpur railway crossing near Jahania on Sunday.

Pakistan Railways sources informed that the tractor was smashed into pieces when the train hit it. No loss of life was reported in the accident, they said and added that after being altered, Railway Police reached the spot and arrested the tractor driver. DS Railways Multan Division, Mehmood Rehman Lakho said crossing a railway track carelessly puts the lives of the people and crew at stake. He appealed to the public not to violate rules and regulations and use railway crossing to cross the track.