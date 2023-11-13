Alumni of ICG F/6-2 celebrate ‘Bachpan Say Pachpan Tak’

ISLAMABAD - The memorable event of Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F/6-2 organised of the Alum­ni reunion to celebrate 55 glorious years of success and achieve­ments of college Over 200 old students of the institution partici­pated in the ceremony titled the “Bachpan Se Pachpan Tak”. The Chief Patron for Life Nusrat Khan, Chair­person and Principal College Prof. Sabah Faisal, President Saira Kamran, Vice Presi­dent Zainab Raza, Sec­retary Asia Malik and Treasurer Sania Haris were the driving force behind this event. This reunion was attend­ed by many notable teachers and students who are at the height of their careers, and the credit goes to their alma mater. Some of the golden personali­ties from year 1970 to 1980 included Anis Sheikh, Rashida Zafer, Naheed Saleem, Ruqq­iya younis, Chand Qa­iser, Tazeen Rehman, Shahnaz Ansari, Fouzia Mujahid and Shehnaz. Very Gem students of the college who are now serving on impor­tant positions in both government and pri­vate sectors were all in attendance, including Noor Amna Malik, Sa­dia Naeem, Irum Mum­taz, Rida Kamran and many more. The huge gathering comprised graduating batches of 1970s till 2020s. Most of the girls came from all over the world to attend this meritori­ous event and were very much excited to explore and revive their golden memories of every nook and cor­ner of their institution. Nusrat Khan and Saira Kamran presented the brief history of ICG and the role it has played in the lives and ca­reers of all. Prof Sabah Faisal highlighted the point that this institu­tion will welcome its alumni always and be there for all. The event also included Qawali Night. The event end­ed with the presenta­tion of Alumni Shield to Nusrat Khan and Prof Sabah Faisal by the team as a token of appreciation for all the efforts and dedi­cation. The night sky lanterns were flown to commemorate the 55 glorious years of the institution.