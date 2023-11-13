Alumni of ICG F/6-2 celebrate ‘Bachpan Say Pachpan Tak’

ISLAMABAD - The memorable event of Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F/6-2 organised of the Alumni reunion to celebrate 55 glorious years of success and achievements of college Over 200 old students of the institution participated in the ceremony titled the “Bachpan Se Pachpan Tak”. The Chief Patron for Life Nusrat Khan, Chairperson and Principal College Prof. Sabah Faisal, President Saira Kamran, Vice President Zainab Raza, Secretary Asia Malik and Treasurer Sania Haris were the driving force behind this event. This reunion was attended by many notable teachers and students who are at the height of their careers, and the credit goes to their alma mater. Some of the golden personalities from year 1970 to 1980 included Anis Sheikh, Rashida Zafer, Naheed Saleem, Ruqqiya younis, Chand Qaiser, Tazeen Rehman, Shahnaz Ansari, Fouzia Mujahid and Shehnaz. Very Gem students of the college who are now serving on important positions in both government and private sectors were all in attendance, including Noor Amna Malik, Sadia Naeem, Irum Mumtaz, Rida Kamran and many more. The huge gathering comprised graduating batches of 1970s till 2020s. Most of the girls came from all over the world to attend this meritorious event and were very much excited to explore and revive their golden memories of every nook and corner of their institution. Nusrat Khan and Saira Kamran presented the brief history of ICG and the role it has played in the lives and careers of all. Prof Sabah Faisal highlighted the point that this institution will welcome its alumni always and be there for all. The event also included Qawali Night. The event ended with the presentation of Alumni Shield to Nusrat Khan and Prof Sabah Faisal by the team as a token of appreciation for all the efforts and dedication. The night sky lanterns were flown to commemorate the 55 glorious years of the institution.