Monday, November 13, 2023
Arshad Hussain takes oath as caretaker KP CM

Agencies
November 13, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah took oath as caretaker Chief Min­ister of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa here on Sun­day. KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali adminis­tered the oath to the newly appointed care­taker Chief Minister during an impressive ceremony here at the Governor House.

Besides others, the oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Muham­mad Ibrahim Khan, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, former caretaker provincial ministers, Chief Secretary KP Na­deem Aslam Chaudhry, IGP Akhtar Hayat Gan­dapor, Commissioner Peshawar and admin­istrative secretaries of various departments.

Earlier, the Governor approved the summary of the appointment of Justice (R) Arshad Hus­sain Shah as the new caretaker chief minis­ter. The summary was forwarded after con­sensus was reached on the name of Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah be­tween former chief min­ister Mahmood Khan and ex-opposition leader Akram Durrani under the Constitution, says an offi­cial statement here Sun­day. Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah carries a vast administrative expe­rience and earned great name as Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan. Belonged to Abbottabad district of Hazara Division, Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah was serving as a caretak­er Law Minister in the Cab­inet of former caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Muhammad Azam who passed away on Saturday due to cardiac arrest. Prior to joining the Azam Khan’s cabinet, Ar­shad Hussain had served as the chief justice of Gil­git Baltistan from 2019-2022 and earned a great name as a senior jurist. He decided on important cas­es in Gilgit Baltistan be­sides initiating reforms for strengthening of law de­partment in KP. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has felicitated Justice retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on taking oath of the office of care­taker chief minister. The prime minister also ex­tended his best wishes to the caretaker chief minis­ter, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

