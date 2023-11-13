Arshad Hussain takes oath as caretaker KP CM

PESHAWAR - Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah took oath as caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday. KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the newly appointed caretaker Chief Minister during an impressive ceremony here at the Governor House.
Besides others, the oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, former caretaker provincial ministers, Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapor, Commissioner Peshawar and administrative secretaries of various departments.
Earlier, the Governor approved the summary of the appointment of Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah as the new caretaker chief minister. The summary was forwarded after consensus was reached on the name of Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah between former chief minister Mahmood Khan and ex-opposition leader Akram Durrani under the Constitution, says an official statement here Sunday. Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah carries a vast administrative experience and earned great name as Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan. Belonged to Abbottabad district of Hazara Division, Justice (r) Arshad Hussain Shah was serving as a caretaker Law Minister in the Cabinet of former caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam who passed away on Saturday due to cardiac arrest. Prior to joining the Azam Khan’s cabinet, Arshad Hussain had served as the chief justice of Gilgit Baltistan from 2019-2022 and earned a great name as a senior jurist. He decided on important cases in Gilgit Baltistan besides initiating reforms for strengthening of law department in KP. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has felicitated Justice retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on taking oath of the office of caretaker chief minister. The prime minister also extended his best wishes to the caretaker chief minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.