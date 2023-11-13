Ashrafi emphasises urgency of implementing ‘Joint Declarations on Palestine’ at Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD - Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Mu­hammad Tahir Mehm­ood Ashrafi on Sunday said Saudi Arabia, a key regional player in the Middle East, continued to play a crucial role in addressing the ongoing conflict between Pales­tine and Israel.

Addressing the me­dia after the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh, he underscored the imper­ative of executing the declarations articulated during this significant gathering of Muslim world leaders regarding the Palestine issue.

Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, neces­sitated mutual under­standing and collabora­tive endeavors to realize shared objectives. He said as the situation in the region remains tense, the Kingdom’s diplomatic efforts, hu­manitarian support, and commitment to a just resolution had garnered global attention. He noted that the participa­tion of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Palestinian President Mahmoud Ab­bas, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, Jor­danian King Abdullah, Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pakistani Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, and other dignitaries at the sum­mit was a testament to their collective deter­mination to pursue both temporary and perma­nent resolutions to the Palestine issue in the current circumstances.

Ashrafi said Saudi Arabia had been active­ly engaged in diplomat­ic efforts for an immedi­ate ceasefire and to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict mentioning that the Kingdom’s lead­ership had conducted high-level discussions with various interna­tional counterparts, emphasizing the impor­tance of ending the hos­tilities and achieving a comprehensive peace agreement. He said Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries were consistently advocating for a two-state solution as the basis for a lasting peace. “This solution envisions an indepen­dent Palestinian state coexisting alongside Israel, with mutually agreed-upon borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine,” he maintained.

Ashrafi said the King­dom had provided fi­nancial assistance to the Palestinian Author­ity, helping it maintain essential public servic­es and meet the needs of its population. He said Saudi Arabia’s sup­port would contribute to the stability of Pales­tinian governance. Dur­ing this time of conflict and crisis, he said Saudi Arabia had extended humanitarian assis­tance to the Palestin­ian people. He said the King Salman Humani­tarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) was playing a critical role in delivering humani­tarian aid, including medical supplies, food, and financial support, to address the urgent needs of Palestinians.