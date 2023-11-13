Beleaguered Sheikh Rashid seeks details of cases registered against him

Former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday he always remained loyal to Gate No 4 (a reference to army) but now he had fallen a victim to an "evil eye".

Speaking to journalists outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench, he bemoaned that cases were being registered against him in cities he never visited. He requested that he be provided details of the cases registered against him.

He said the effects of his ‘seclusion’ persist.

“I accompanied former premier Nawaz Sharif at Gate No 4 and I have always remained loyal to this gate. However, now someone has cast an evil eye and I am waiting for a time Sharif will face the music,” he added.

Elections should be held among political parties rather than institutions, he said. "I will not give up and am hoping for Allah’s help," he said. He said it did not matter that political opponents were running their election campaign.

He said the masses of Pakistan were more intelligent than the politicians and they would decide (the fate of the politicians).

Meanwhile, the LHC also fixed the petition filed by Sheikh Rashid challenging a case registered against him in connection with May 9 incidents.

Sheik Rashid requested the court through his petition for removal of his name from the case.

