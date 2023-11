Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited the residence of late former Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan in Charsadda today.

Condoling with the bereaved family, the Prime Minister offered fateha for the departed soul.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said Azam Khan was a very capable officer and his services in the Caretaker Provincial Government are unforgettable.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Hussain Shah also accompanied the Prime Minister.