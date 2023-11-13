Monday, November 13, 2023
Chinese yuan weakens in October

Agencies
November 13, 2023
Business, Newspaper

BEIJING   -   Chinese yuan weakened against a basket of cur­rencies in October, ac­cording to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). At the end of last month, the CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yu­an’s strength relative to a basket of currencies, edged down 0.24 percent from the end of Septem­ber to 99.31, according to the system. The index compares the yuan with the value of 24 curren­cies, including US dollar, euro and Japanese yen. As of the end of October, the index measuring the yuan against the Bank for International Settle­ments currency basket dipped 0.08 percent from the end of September to 104.06. The index mea­suring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket dropped 0.28 percent from the previous month to 94.

Agencies

