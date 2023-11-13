(CIIE) China’s import expo a catalyst for global enterprise growth, cooperation

KIGALI - The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has made a criti­cal contribution to the growth of global enterprises over the past years, providing a valu­able platform for investments in developing countries, Rwan­dan analysts and businesses have said. Teddy Kaberuka, a Rwandan economic ana­lyst, told Xinhua that the CIIE serves as an excellent platform where Chinese businesses engage with foreign counter­parts, fostering opportunities for investment and facilitating export-import agreements. “It is a very good platform for the economy for both Chinese and foreigners doing busi­ness with China. China being a very large country geographi­cally makes it challenging for African investors to travel to China and reach all the regions to meet different companies for business. But at an exhibi­tion, African people can meet different companies in one place, discuss, and potentially seal deals,” Kaberuka said. The just-concluded sixth edition of the CIIE, held in Shanghai on Nov 5-10, drew over 3,400 exhibitors from 154 countries, regions and international or­ganisations. Kaberuka under­scored the exhibition’s global significance, particularly its role in facilitating the export process for less developed countries by bringing togeth­er business executives from these nations to interact with a multitude of Chinese com­panies. “It is much easier for African businesspeople and for the Chinese companies as well. This exhibition helps to increase trade, boost business, and boost investments for Chi­na, especially with business-to-business initiatives,” he said. Aaron Rutayisire, the sales and marketing manager of Rwanda Farmers Coffee, told Xinhua that the CIIE has presented ex­port opportunities that benefit global enterprises. “It is a very important event, providing companies a great opportunity to showcase their products to Chinese consumers. The CIIE has contributed to our export growth in China,” Rutayisire said. His company, based in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, pro­cures high-end coffee beans from coffee farmers’ coopera­tives in Rwanda, which Rutay­isire believes has improved the lives of farmers. It was his com­pany’s fourth time to partici­pate in expo this year, with its product brand, Gorilla’s Coffee.