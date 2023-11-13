(CIIE) China’s import expo a catalyst for global enterprise growth, cooperation

KIGALI - The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has made a critical contribution to the growth of global enterprises over the past years, providing a valuable platform for investments in developing countries, Rwandan analysts and businesses have said. Teddy Kaberuka, a Rwandan economic analyst, told Xinhua that the CIIE serves as an excellent platform where Chinese businesses engage with foreign counterparts, fostering opportunities for investment and facilitating export-import agreements. “It is a very good platform for the economy for both Chinese and foreigners doing business with China. China being a very large country geographically makes it challenging for African investors to travel to China and reach all the regions to meet different companies for business. But at an exhibition, African people can meet different companies in one place, discuss, and potentially seal deals,” Kaberuka said. The just-concluded sixth edition of the CIIE, held in Shanghai on Nov 5-10, drew over 3,400 exhibitors from 154 countries, regions and international organisations. Kaberuka underscored the exhibition’s global significance, particularly its role in facilitating the export process for less developed countries by bringing together business executives from these nations to interact with a multitude of Chinese companies. “It is much easier for African businesspeople and for the Chinese companies as well. This exhibition helps to increase trade, boost business, and boost investments for China, especially with business-to-business initiatives,” he said. Aaron Rutayisire, the sales and marketing manager of Rwanda Farmers Coffee, told Xinhua that the CIIE has presented export opportunities that benefit global enterprises. “It is a very important event, providing companies a great opportunity to showcase their products to Chinese consumers. The CIIE has contributed to our export growth in China,” Rutayisire said. His company, based in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, procures high-end coffee beans from coffee farmers’ cooperatives in Rwanda, which Rutayisire believes has improved the lives of farmers. It was his company’s fourth time to participate in expo this year, with its product brand, Gorilla’s Coffee.