Civil Society protest outside Quetta press Club against Adil Raja

QUETTA - Civil Society on Sunday organized protest demonstrations outside Quetta Press Club against Indian agent Adil Raja.

The protesters chanting slo­gans against India and its agent Adil Raja and also chanted slo­gans in favour of Pakistan Army and FC. The protesters have burnt effigy of Adil Raja to express soli­darity with state institutions and the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the protestors said we are all gath­ered here only for the country. They said that Adil Raja was work­ing as a land grabber in Pakistan and leave the country on charges of corruption and misconduct. Adil Raja is the most corrupt per­son and the fugitive of the country. He is insulting Pakistan and in­stitutions on the manifestation of India. “We are standing with our forces as they always destroyed nefarious designs of the enemy and no one would be allowed to spread chaos in the country.”

The speakers said that we will not allow any country to inter­fere in our internal affairs. They said that Adil Raja makes anti-Pakistan propaganda on Indian script and has to use the people against the country. They ap­pealed the state institutions to arrest Adil for inciting hatred against state institutions.

He is promoting extremism, spreading hatred, and dissemi­nating anti-state propaganda.