Climatic factors

Global climate change is a change in the long-term weath­er patterns that shapes the regions of the world. Climatic change can affect agriculture in several ways such as production of crops and so on. Climate change is influencing the fundamentals of agriculture through changes in precipitation patterns, temperature, intensifying heat waves, droughts, floods, pests, and diseases.

Moreover, mustard is an annu­al, cool-season specialty cash crop that has been a short season crop and grown in rotation with small grains. In Pakistan after cotton, Mustard is the second most impor­tant source of oil in Pakistan. It is cultivated over an area of 307,000 hectares with an annual produc­tion of 233,000 tons and contrib­utes about 17% to the domestic production of edible oil. Mustard along with four other closely relat­ed cultivated oilseed species viz.

Brassica rapa, Brassica napus, Brassica carinata, and Eruca sativa have become one of the most im­portant sources of vegetable oil in the world. Further, mustard seed is a rich source of oil and protein. Seeds of mustard contain 46-48% oil and 43.6% protein. Besides oil usage, it is also used in industries, agricultural practices (oil cake ma­nure), and as animal feed due to its high protein content. In addi­tion, the mustard meal is an excel­lent feed for animals. Appropriate planting time of mustard (Brassica sp.) during winter determines the growth yield and quality of a par­ticular cultivar.

Since the shift of the winter pe­riod over the last few years driv­en by climate change, a transfor­mation in mustard cultivation has also been observed. Mustard crop is highly vulnerable, particularly in the semi-arid and arid regions of Pakistan. The climate is warming through the processes such as CO2 emission and changed patterns of temperature and precipitation re­sulting in heat and drought stress­es, respectively. The effect of low temperature (frost) during the pudding and seed development stage in mustard causes freezing injury in seeds and a sizable reduc­tion in seed yield.

Therefore, there are several rea­sons, which are responsible for the low yield of mustard. Firstly, farmers often cannot sow mustard due to soil conditions (available soil moisture) hence timely plant­ing is hindered. Time line for mus­tard planting in Pakistan is very short varying from 20 September to 15 October. Late-planted mus­tard is exposed to high-tempera­ture stress during the reproduc­tive phase, forcing plants to mature quickly because of increased se­nescence, reducing the length of the seed-filling period, and lower­ing seed size and weight resulting in considerable yield loss. Timely sowing enables the crop plants to complete both vegetative and re­productive phases.

For example, Due to the uneven rainfall pattern observed in 2023, Farmers faced many challenges at the time of sowing like water log­ging which disturbed normal sow­ing time. This factor contributed massively to the reduction of an­nual Mustard yield. Secondly, 30 to 50% of mustard flowers fail to develop into mature pods. This implies that the potential fruit or seed number is usually much more than the number actually produced by the plant community. Third­ly, Strong winds during mustard harvesting can cause the plants to sway and scatter the seeds, making it challenging to harvest efficiently. It is best to choose a calm day for smoother harvesting.

Simultaneously changes in pre­cipitation patterns enhance the chance of crop failure and decrease crop yield, particularly in rain-fed areas. Fourthly, Humidity affects the mustard crop by influencing the rate of evaporation and transpira­tion. High humidity levels can lead to increased moisture in the air, which can create a favorable envi­ronment for diseases and pests.

On the other hand, low humidity levels can cause water stress and affect the growth and develop­ment of the crop. It is important to maintain an optimal humidity lev­el for the healthy growth of mus­tard crops. Fifthly, High tempera­ture declines crop yields through increased evapotranspiration, de­creased moisture content of the soil, and by development of fa­vorable conditions for pest and weed infestation. Overall, climate change has led to a socio-econom­ic inconsistency among the farm­ers by negatively influencing the agricultural systems, declining water resources, soil fertility, in­creased emission of greenhouse gases, and pollution. As citizens of an agricultural country like Paki­stan, we must take immediate ac­tion to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

Since our agricultural sector is heavily dependent on favorable climatic conditions, and any dis­ruptions can have severe conse­quences on food production and livelihoods. By adopting sustain­able farming practices, conserving water resources, and promoting climate-smart agriculture, we can contribute to minimizing the im­pact of climate change on our ag­ricultural sector. Thus, let us work together to protect our environ­ment and ensure a sustainable fu­ture for agriculture in Pakistan!

AMNA ASHRAF,

Chakwal.